Lena Gayle (Skirvin) Townsend
1949 - 2020
Lena Gayle Skirvin Townsend, 71
La Grange
Lena Gayle (Skirvin) Townsend, 71, of La Grange, KY passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.
She was born April 17, 1949 in Bedford, KY to the late William Vernon and Myrtle Beatrice (Wilson) Skirvin.
Left to cherish the memory of Lena are her husband of 53 years; Jerry Townsend, daughters; Karie Aldridge, Crystal Smallwood and Sara Townsend.
A Celebration of Lena's Life was held at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

Published in The Oldham Era from Sep. 17 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
5022229497
