Lena Gayle Skirvin Townsend, 71

La Grange

Lena Gayle (Skirvin) Townsend, 71, of La Grange, KY passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.

She was born April 17, 1949 in Bedford, KY to the late William Vernon and Myrtle Beatrice (Wilson) Skirvin.

Left to cherish the memory of Lena are her husband of 53 years; Jerry Townsend, daughters; Karie Aldridge, Crystal Smallwood and Sara Townsend.

A Celebration of Lena's Life was held at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.



