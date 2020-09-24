Leo Martin, 82

Smithfield

Leo Martin, 82 of Smithfield, Kentucky passed away Sept. 8, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville. Born Jan. 21, 1938 in Edmonson County, Kentucky he was the son of W. Herbert and Janie (Priddy) Martin.

Leo retired from Ford Motor Company and then worked as a car salesman for 25 years. Leo was an avid golfer and overall sports fan. He will be remembered for his love of family and friends and his dedication to both.

He survived by his wife of 35 years Susan Martin of Smithfield, Kentucky; his daughter Jill Aines and her husband Michael of La Grange, KY; his brother Jerome Martin and his wife Barbara of Crestwood, KY; his sister, Cheryl Burnett and her husband Doug of Fort Myers, Florida; his grandchildren, Natalie Shearer, Cameron Shearer, Zach Martin and Zeke Martin.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son Todd Martin.

A memorial service will be held at Crestwood Baptist Church in Crestwood, Kentucky at 4:00 pm Sept. 25, 2020. Halo Cremations were entrusted with cremation services.



Published in The Oldham Era from Sep. 24 to Oct. 1, 2020.