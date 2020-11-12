Lilly Bee Payne, 88

New Albany, IN

Lilly Bee Payne passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. She was born Nov. 8, 1931 to the late Raymond and Delta Ardella (Taylor) Arnett in Giddeon, MO. Lilly was raised in Missouri where she met her husband; Bill Payne, in 1949. They were married for 52 years until his death in 2001. Left to cherish her memory are children; Toni Hagar, Dennis Payne and Bill Payne Jr., 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Her urn will be placed at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date as well as a celebration of life.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store