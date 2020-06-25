Lolita Arizola Pikago
1943 - 2020
Lolita Arizola Pikago, 76
La Grange
Lolita Arizola Pikago, 76, of La Grange, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
She was born October 25, 1943 to the late Felix and Agapita Arizola in Fredricksburg, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her husband; Anthony M. Pikago.
Left to cherish the memory of Lolita are her children; Anthony Pikago, Stephanie Barber and and Michael Pikago.
Cremation was chosen.

Published in The Oldham Era from Jun. 25 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
