Lolita Arizola Pikago, 76

La Grange

Lolita Arizola Pikago, 76, of La Grange, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

She was born October 25, 1943 to the late Felix and Agapita Arizola in Fredricksburg, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her husband; Anthony M. Pikago.

Left to cherish the memory of Lolita are her children; Anthony Pikago, Stephanie Barber and and Michael Pikago.

Cremation was chosen.

