Lonnie Tincher Jr., 78

La Grange

Lonnie Tincher Jr. passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. He was born to the late Lonnie Sr. and Grace Marshall Tincher in Garrett, Kentucky March 15, 1942.

Left to cherish the memory of Lonnie are his wife of 54 years; Shirley Slone Tincher, children; Loveda Lynn Calvert and John Bradley Tincher, four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Lonnie's Life will be held at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at 11 am with burial to follow at Valley of Rest. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 4 to 8pm.



