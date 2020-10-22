1/
Lonnie Tincher Jr.
1942 - 2020
Lonnie Tincher Jr., 78
La Grange
Lonnie Tincher Jr. passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. He was born to the late Lonnie Sr. and Grace Marshall Tincher in Garrett, Kentucky March 15, 1942.
Left to cherish the memory of Lonnie are his wife of 54 years; Shirley Slone Tincher, children; Loveda Lynn Calvert and John Bradley Tincher, four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Lonnie's Life will be held at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at 11 am with burial to follow at Valley of Rest. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 4 to 8pm.

Published in The Oldham Era from Oct. 22 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
at the funeral home
OCT
23
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
OCT
23
Burial
Valley of Rest
Funeral services provided by
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
5022229497
