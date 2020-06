Louise "Sis" Herdt Marker, 101Pewee ValleyLouise (Sis) Herdt Marker passed away June 3, 2020 at the age of 101. She was born October 7, 1918 in Pewee Valley, KY. She was beloved in the community and a member of the Pewee Valley Presbyterian Church where she was the organist for over 30 years.Sis was preceded in death by her husband, Louis (Bud) W. Marker, Jr; a daughter, Mary Ann Marker; her parents, Ida Rose and William K. Herdt; her sister, Virginia (Gin) H. Chaudoin; and her brother, William K. Herdt, Jr. Sis is survived by a daughter, Virginia (Ginny) M. Chisholm (Gary); a son, John C. Marker; and grandchildren, Lora C. Holman (Jason), Richard W. Chisholm, and Mark B. Chisholm.Sis donated her body to the University of Louisville for research. Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy can be whatever honors her such as a donation to your favorite charity or a simple act of kindness.