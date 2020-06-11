Our children refer to this wonderful woman as Mamma Marker. We were so blessed to have her as our next door neighbor, she became not only a beautiful friend but part

of our family. She warmed our hearts with her contagious smile, love & laughter. She always reminded me to count my blessings & give thanks. We would sit together for hours & chat, laugh & cry. She touched our hearts & leaves us with the only the most lovely memories. My sweet friend you will be dearly missed but we celebrate you & your homecoming with our Heavenly Father.

Misty Sasse

Neighbor