Louise Herdt "Sis" Marker
1918 - 2020
Louise "Sis" Herdt Marker, 101
Pewee Valley
Louise (Sis) Herdt Marker passed away June 3, 2020 at the age of 101. She was born October 7, 1918 in Pewee Valley, KY. She was beloved in the community and a member of the Pewee Valley Presbyterian Church where she was the organist for over 30 years.
Sis was preceded in death by her husband, Louis (Bud) W. Marker, Jr; a daughter, Mary Ann Marker; her parents, Ida Rose and William K. Herdt; her sister, Virginia (Gin) H. Chaudoin; and her brother, William K. Herdt, Jr. Sis is survived by a daughter, Virginia (Ginny) M. Chisholm (Gary); a son, John C. Marker; and grandchildren, Lora C. Holman (Jason), Richard W. Chisholm, and Mark B. Chisholm.
Sis donated her body to the University of Louisville for research. Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy can be whatever honors her such as a donation to your favorite charity or a simple act of kindness.
Published in The Oldham Era from Jun. 11 to Jun. 18, 2020.
June 10, 2020
Our children refer to this wonderful woman as Mamma Marker. We were so blessed to have her as our next door neighbor, she became not only a beautiful friend but part
of our family. She warmed our hearts with her contagious smile, love & laughter. She always reminded me to count my blessings & give thanks. We would sit together for hours & chat, laugh & cry. She touched our hearts & leaves us with the only the most lovely memories. My sweet friend you will be dearly missed but we celebrate you & your homecoming with our Heavenly Father.
Misty Sasse
Neighbor
June 10, 2020
Sis was one of the first people I met at PVPC and made me feel so welcome and loved. One of the finest people I've ever known. Full of grace, humor, love, kindness, and intelligence. May she rest in Peace.
Peggy Rogers
Friend
