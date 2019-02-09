Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucy Zetko. View Sign

Mrs. Lucy Mae DePas Zetko, age 98 of Madison, Indiana, passed away January 5, 2019 at Hickory Creek in Madison. Lucy entered this life on January 30, 1920 in Courley Town, Michigan.

She was the loving daughter of the late Joseph and Hazel Jossart DePas. She was raised in Northern Michigan and graduated from the Broadview Academy. She then attended the Greenville School of Nursing and Madison College to complete her nursing degree. While at Madison College she met the man who would become her husband, Joe Zetko. They were married on February 5, 1950 in Hinsdale, Illinois. This happy union of 55 years was blessed with sons, Allen Sr. and Gary and a daughter, Lois. They settled in the Pee Wee Valley and Crestwood, Kentucky communities and lived there for 60 years. Lucy first taught school in Stillwell and Ardmore, Oklahoma. She had worked for Dr. Leland, Dr. Wheeler and Dr. Strom, the Pleasant Grove Hospital, Friendship Manor Nursing Center, and Pewee Valley Hospital. Lucy also worked at

Lucy will be missed by her loving sons, Allen Zetko, Sr. of Houston, Texas, Gary Zetko and his wife, Wendy of Smithfield, Kentucky; her loving daughter, Lois Zetko of Spencer, Tennessee; her granddaughter and caregiver, Christine Zetko of Madison, Indiana; 14-grandchildren; 41-great grandchildren; 2-great great grandchildren; her sisters in law, Laverne DePas, Elizabeth DePas, and Marlene DePas; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph DePas, her mother, Hazel Jossart DePas, her husband of 55 years, Joe Zetko, died June 2005, her grandson, James Lee Zetko, her granddaughter, Holly Zetko, her brothers, Herbert, Edwin, and Laddie DePas, her sisters, Eva Siewart, Bea Soper, and Grace Gordon.

