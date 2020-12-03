1/

Lynn Nelson Lawrey, 62
La Grange
Lynn Nelson Lawrey passed away Nov. 23, 2020. She was born Oct. 30, 1958 to Art and Donna Nelson in Hillsboro, WI. She is preceded in death by her husband of 37 years; Charles Dennis Lawrey and father; Art Nelson.
Left to cherish the memory of Lynn are her children; Kurt Lawrey and Beth Farmer, five grandchildren, mother; Donna Nelson, three siblings, extended family and friends.
A celebration of Lynn's life was held at Hope Lutheran Church in Louisville Nov. 27, 2020.
Please leave your condolences at www.heady-radcliffefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Oldham Era from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
