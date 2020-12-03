Lynn Nelson Lawrey, 62
La Grange
Lynn Nelson Lawrey passed away Nov. 23, 2020. She was born Oct. 30, 1958 to Art and Donna Nelson in Hillsboro, WI. She is preceded in death by her husband of 37 years; Charles Dennis Lawrey and father; Art Nelson.
Left to cherish the memory of Lynn are her children; Kurt Lawrey and Beth Farmer, five grandchildren, mother; Donna Nelson, three siblings, extended family and friends.
A celebration of Lynn's life was held at Hope Lutheran Church in Louisville Nov. 27, 2020.
