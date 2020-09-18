1/1
Marilyn Jean Chipman
1932 - 2020
Marilyn Jean Chipman, 88
La Grange
Marilyn Jean Chipman, 88, of La Grange, Ky passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.
She was born to the late Robert and Lucy (Snowden) Hamblen July 18, 1932 in Westport, Ky.
Marilyn was a nurse aid at the Episcopal Church Home and a member of Prospect Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her brothers; Carl Hamblen and Rick Hamblen.
Left to cherish the memory of Marilyn are her children; Don Chipman (Dustie Newburn), David Chipman, Barby Williams (Vernon) and Sue Shinkle (Greg), 6 grandchildren; Tom Williams (Lisa), Tim Williams, Todd Williams, Trey Williams, Jaimelee Steurer (Jason) and Brad Kesler (Lora), 5 great-grandchildren, sister; Ruby Lucille Hamblen, sister-in-law; Judy Hamblen, extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Marilyn at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at 11am with burial to follow at Valley of Rest in La Grange, KY. Visitation will be held on Friday evening from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Marilyn's name.
Published in The Oldham Era from Sep. 18 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
5022229497
