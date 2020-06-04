Marlene Laura Johnson, 75
Saratoga Springs, NY
Marlene Laura Johnson, 75, passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, May 22, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 14, 1944 in Morris, MN to Richard Bartell and Ilene Korte Bartell and grew up on a farm in rural Minnesota. She graduated from Herman-Norcross High School in 1962.
Marlene earned a Doctorate of Pharmacy from the University of Minnesota in 1968. She worked for 41 years as a pharmacist in Minnesota, Tennessee and Kentucky, including at Snyder's Drug in Minneapolis, MN, The Medicine Shoppe in Maryville, TN, Crestwood Pharmacy in KY, as a co-owner of Crestwood Drug, and at Walgreens in Louisville, KY. She then "retired" and moved to upstate New York to spend the next 11 years lovingly caring for her grandchildren.
She enjoyed traveling and taking family vacations, including annual summer trips with all of her children and grandchildren to the National Parks. Her hobbies included making cross-stitched Christmas stockings, beaded ornaments and crocheted angels. She enjoyed working on logic puzzles, crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, playing card games (especially 500), board games (especially Trivial Pursuit) and reading mysteries. She loved minerals and gemstones, taking pictures of wildflowers, gardening, singing in Christmas cantatas, fishing on lakes, cheering on the Mets and giving hugs. Marlene enjoyed eating out at her favorite restaurants (especially Scotty's, Denny's, Red Lobster and Outback), loved sweets and ice-cream. Her heart was in the mountains, but her deepest love was for her family, children, and grandchildren.
Marlene is survived by her husband of 45 years, Gerald Arthur Johnson; sons: Michael Anderson (Cindy DiMascio), Philip Johnson (Joseph Garbo); daughters: Mary Moss (Donald), Rebecca Johnson (Bert Rawert); brothers: James and Dennis Bartell; sister, Brenda Alcorn; 11 grandchildren, Matt Moss, Joe Covington (Adrian), Taryn Anderson, Camryn Anderson, Sydney Moss, Ryan Anderson, Kaira Rawert, Matthew Rawert, Nathan Rawert, Asher Rawert, and Levi Rawert; and one great-grandchild, Cameron Covington.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Donna Linchangco.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, Relay for Life to support her six-year fight or the National Parks Conservation Association to help make the world a better, more beautiful place for future generations.
Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.
Published in The Oldham Era from Jun. 4 to Jun. 11, 2020.