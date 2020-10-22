1/
MaryAnn Smith
{ "" }
MaryAnn Smith, 78
La Grange
MaryAnn Smith 78, of La Grange, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
She was a member of La Grange Christian Church, retired from UPS, served on La Grange City Council, Oldham County Planning and Zoning and La Grange Board of Adjustments. MaryAnn was working for the City of La Grange.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Sadolphus and Alice Lee Smith.
Survivors include her City of La Grange staff and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1 pm Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home with burial to follow in Valley of Rest Cemetery. Visitation from 11 am until 1 pm Monday.
Published in The Oldham Era from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
5022229497
