Nancy James Hardymon, 82

Westport

Nancy James Hardymon 82, of Westport, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Teeda Hardymon; parents, Chester and Thelma Wisman.

Survivors include her children, Jeff Hardymon, Jerri Hardymon, Janis Evans, Tracey Rolph, Penny Mings and James Hardymon.

Cremation was chosen.





