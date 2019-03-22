Naomi Carter Staples, age 94 of Louisville, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Friendship Rehab. She was a teller for Louisville Trust and had worked for JoAnn Fabric.
She is survived by her companion of 34 years, James E. Brock; brothers, Charles E. Carter (Betty) and William Carter (Noreen); and 14 nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2 pm, Stoess Funeral Home, Crestwood with burial in Pleasureville Cemetery. Visitation was held Saturday 1-2. Condolences: www.stoessfuneralhome.com
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
Published in The Oldham Era on Mar. 22, 2019