Nelma Lou Rozak, 89

Crestwood

Nelma Lou Rozak, 89, of Crestwood Ky, passed away June 10th, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents Michael and Katherine Topolsky, her daughter Marcy, brother Alex and sisters Mary Durbin and Ellen Jackson. She is survived by her husband of 68 and 1/2 years Chester Rozak, her daughter Linda Rozak Johnson, sisters Dorothy Sokolski, Lorretta Weaver and Gloria Ann Topolsky, as well as her granddaughters Brittany Rose Harper and Lily Elise Harper. Nelma was a retired nurse who worked at Dr. Preuss' office in Pewee Valley for 25 years, as well as Jacksonville Hospital, Good Samaritans Hospital, San Jose Hospital and Doctors Hospital in Washington DC. She was a lover of animals and donated annually to the humane society and zoo. Nelma was an avid bowler and knitted preemie hats for CUMC women's club. Nelma and Chester were members of Bells and Bows for many years and enjoyed traveling to see lighthouses and covered bridges, seeing 49 of 50 states over their years of traveling. Funeral services were held June 13, 2020 at Crestwood United Methodist Church, which was her church home for 41 years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to CUMC in her name.



Published in The Oldham Era from Jun. 18 to Jun. 25, 2020.