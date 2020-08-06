Opal Christine Henson, 89

Louisville

Opal Christine Henson, 89, of Louisville, formerly of La Grange, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus Sunday, August 2, 2020 after living with stage 4 Metastatic Breast Cancer for nine years on her terms.

Opal was the first of 11 children, born to the late Clarence A and Jessie Page Benningfield in Lebanon, Kentucky August 30, 1930.

After moving to Louisville in 1955, she worked at Taylor's Drug Store where she was affectionately called Speedy. Opal also worked as a cafeteria monitor at South Oldham Middle School and La Grange Elementary where even second graders were taller than her. If you ever met the 4'11" stick of dynamite you never forgot her.

Having never driven, she was always ready to "go" and never missed a chance to ride shotgun. Her famous line if you missed your turn or exit was always "Well, I didn't say anything because I thought you knew where you were going."

Preceding her in death are her husband, Charles (CV) Henson; and siblings, Aileen Gaddis, Linda Simpson, Carroll Benningfield, Ronnie Benningfield and Billy Benningfield.

Left to cherish the memory of Opal are her daughters; Karen Karnes (David) and Melissa Bianco (Bob); one and only grandson, Cory Bianco; siblings, Edward Benningfield (Barbara Jean), James "Boody" Benningfield, Betty Jean Graham, Shirley Raikes and Sue Pierce (Pete); sister-in-laws, Judy Benningfield and Joann Benningfield, nieces, nephews and a host of other loving relatives and amazing life-long friends who never hesitated to take her shopping or out to eat. A simple call or visit meant so much to her.

A homegoing service will be conducted at 1 PM on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home with burial in Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation from 11 AM until 1 PM on Friday.

A special thanks to the amazing staff at Forest Springs Health Campus, you spoiled her rotten and she loved every minute of it. We are forever grateful, you showed her the greatest gift - Love and Compassion.

Sharing mama's words: Love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck.

Opal was a member of La Grange Heights Baptist Church, PO Box 274 La Grange, KY 40031, where memorial donations can be made in her name.



Published in The Oldham Era from Aug. 6 to Aug. 13, 2020.