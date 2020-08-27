Patricia Ann Francis Howie
Pewee Valley
Patricia Ann Francis Howie, beloved wife, mother, nana, sister, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully on August 16 with family by her side.
Pat, or Patty Ann as she was known to family and friends, was born in Russia, Ohio in 1939. After high school, she left her small town with dreams of travel and adventure. She realized these dreams working for American Airlines, a job that allowed her to travel extensively and moved her from Chicago to Houston and finally, San Francisco. It was there that she fell in love-with the beautiful city by the bay and her future husband, George, who she was happily married to for 52 years.
In 1971, they moved to Kentucky and made their home in Pewee Valley, raising three children. Pat was a devoted and loving mother, who encouraged each of her children to find their passion. In support of this, she spent many years by their side as a coach, cheerleader, teacher and always…their biggest fan. Besides her children and grandchildren (who she adored), her own passions included anything chocolate, a great novel, traveling and watching sports, particularly UK basketball. As a die-hard Wildcat, everyone knew you didn't call or interrupt Pat during a UK basketball game. Perhaps one of her greatest loves was the beach and collecting seashells. She was lucky enough to spend winters on the gulf shore with her beloved George for many years and counted those as some of her happiest times.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving children-Robert Howie (Lori), Jane Howie and Laura Howie (Rick)-who were by her side throughout her long struggle with Alzheimer's, along with her four adoring and much-loved grandchildren-Matt, Anna, Jackson and Bryn. She also leaves behind her two sisters and dear friends-Bonnie Buschur (Jack) and Kay Wendeln-as well as in-laws, nieces, nephews and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband George, parents Earl and Marie Francis, sister Janice Phillips, sister-in-law Janice Winter and brothers-in-law Charles Wendeln and Tim Phillips.
Due to COVID, a celebration of Pat's life will be held at a later time. For now, we invite all who knew Pat to have a piece of chocolate and remember her fondly. Memorial donations may be made to the Walk to End Alzheimer's at http://act.alz.org/goto/pathowie.