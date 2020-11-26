Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia Ann "Patsy" Stoess, 80

Crestwood

Patricia Ann "Patsy" Stoess passed away Nov. 19, 2020 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her parents; George P Rapson Sr and Estella Mae Rapson, son; Keith Edward "Eddie" Mahurin, two grandsons and a brother.

She is survived by four daughters; Vickie Pike, Nancy Sisson, Melody Beckham and Katie Stoess, nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Private services were held Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 with burial in Hopewell Cemetery, Louisville, Kentucky.



