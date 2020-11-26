1/
Patricia Ann "Patsy" Stoess
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann "Patsy" Stoess, 80
Crestwood
Patricia Ann "Patsy" Stoess passed away Nov. 19, 2020 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her parents; George P Rapson Sr and Estella Mae Rapson, son; Keith Edward "Eddie" Mahurin, two grandsons and a brother.
She is survived by four daughters; Vickie Pike, Nancy Sisson, Melody Beckham and Katie Stoess, nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.
Private services were held Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 with burial in Hopewell Cemetery, Louisville, Kentucky.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oldham Era from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
5022229497
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved