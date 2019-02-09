Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patsy Tipton. View Sign



Patsy worked for IBM in the payroll department and was a member of Ballardsville Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband; Leland Carl Tipton and her parents.

Left to cherish the memory of Patsy are her siblings; Janice Funk, Vickie Cole, and Tommy Cole, her nieces and nephews, and many extended family and friends.

A Funeral Service was held to honor the life of Patsy at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home at 2pm on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 with burial at Valley of Rest. Visitation was held at the funeral home from Noon until the start of the service.

Memorial donations can be made to the Scottish Right or Oneida Baptist Institute in Patsy's name.

Patsy Jo Tipton, age 77 of La Grange, Kentucky passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019. She was born to the late Bill and Sadie Cole in La Grange, Kentucky on April 30, 1941.

