Paul Ray "Fuzzy" Curtis, 75
La Grange
Paul Ray "Fuzzy" Curtis, 75, of La Grange, KY passed away in Lexington, KY Monday, July 27, 2020.
He was born in Pewee Valley, KY to the late James Allen Sr. and Iva Lois Whitworth Curtis April 23, 1945.
Fuzzy was preceded in death by his brothers; Gary Lee Curtis and Jeffrey Lynn Curtis.
Left to cherish the memory of Fuzzy are his son; Shane Shepherd, three grandchildren; Kyle Rayborn, Jared Shepherd and Samantha Shepherd, siblings; James Allen Curtis Jr. (Fran) and Carole Curtis Eisenmenger, many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Fuzzy's Life was held at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home & Cremation Services Saturday, August 1, 2020.
