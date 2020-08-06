1/1
Paul Ray "Fuzzy" Curtis
1945 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Ray "Fuzzy" Curtis, 75
La Grange
Paul Ray "Fuzzy" Curtis, 75, of La Grange, KY passed away in Lexington, KY Monday, July 27, 2020.
He was born in Pewee Valley, KY to the late James Allen Sr. and Iva Lois Whitworth Curtis April 23, 1945.
Fuzzy was preceded in death by his brothers; Gary Lee Curtis and Jeffrey Lynn Curtis.
Left to cherish the memory of Fuzzy are his son; Shane Shepherd, three grandchildren; Kyle Rayborn, Jared Shepherd and Samantha Shepherd, siblings; James Allen Curtis Jr. (Fran) and Carole Curtis Eisenmenger, many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Fuzzy's Life was held at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home & Cremation Services Saturday, August 1, 2020.
Please leave online condolences for the family at www.heady-radcliffefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Oldham Era from Aug. 6 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
5022229497
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved