1/1
Peter Bryan Campbell
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter Bryan Coleman, 43
La Grange
Peter Bryan Coleman 43, of La Grange, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.
Peter was a Computer Engineer for North American Stainless for 21 years. He was with Oldham County Youth Football League as a board member and a coach. Peter graduated from Elizabethtown High School in 1995 and UK in 1998.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents; Morris Adams, Janice Evans, Bob Evans, Dorothy Jean Coleman, James Milton and Gladys Coleman.
Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Becky Coleman; sons, Bryan and Austin Coleman; mother, Pamela Sawyer (Alan); father, Clyde Coleman (Lisa); sister, Melanie "Mel Mel" Treadway (Matt); five nephews and three nieces; many close friends and family.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private service will be held with burial in Valley of Rest Cemetery. The service will be live on Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home Facebook page at 1:00 pm on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Share your memories and condolences with the family at www.heady-radcliffefuneralhome.com. Memorial gifts may be made to his children's College Funds.
Published in The Oldham Era from Dec. 2 to Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
5022229497
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved