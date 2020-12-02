Peter Bryan Coleman, 43
La Grange
Peter Bryan Coleman 43, of La Grange, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.
Peter was a Computer Engineer for North American Stainless for 21 years. He was with Oldham County Youth Football League as a board member and a coach. Peter graduated from Elizabethtown High School in 1995 and UK in 1998.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents; Morris Adams, Janice Evans, Bob Evans, Dorothy Jean Coleman, James Milton and Gladys Coleman.
Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Becky Coleman; sons, Bryan and Austin Coleman; mother, Pamela Sawyer (Alan); father, Clyde Coleman (Lisa); sister, Melanie "Mel Mel" Treadway (Matt); five nephews and three nieces; many close friends and family.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private service will be held with burial in Valley of Rest Cemetery. The service will be live on Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home Facebook page at 1:00 pm on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Share your memories and condolences with the family at www.heady-radcliffefuneralhome.com.
Memorial gifts may be made to his children's College Funds.