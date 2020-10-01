Phyllis Ann Smith Bucho, 81

Crestwood

Phyllis Ann (Smith) Bucho passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. She was born to the late S. Marion and N. Elizabeth Smith Oct. 28, 1938 in Enid, OK. Left to cherish Phyllis' memory are her husband of 54 years; Edward Phillip Bucho, daughter; Gina Renee Taylor and grandson; Spencer David Taylor.

A Celebration of Phyllis' Life will be held at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at 1 pm with visitation at the funeral home from noon until the start of the service, and Thursday evening from 4-7 pm.



