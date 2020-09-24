Ralph C. Foree, Sr., 87

Miami, Arizona

Ralph C. Foree, Sr., of Miami, AZ died Aug. 3, 2020. Ralph enlisted in the Navy at age 16 with the help of his uncle Charlie Prather. He was First-Class Gunner Mate in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Ralph was preceded in death by his mother Mallie Prather Hedges and stepfather Frank Hedges. Ralph was cherished by his 13 siblings, Ruth Walls, Hughie Hedges, Jennie McAuliffe, Jimmy Hedges, Martha Vest, Marilyn Walls, Anna Barnett, Sue Armes, Darlene Armes, Larry Hedges, Nellie Powers, Darrell Hedges, Geneva Raisor and several extended family. Ralph was buried Aug. 11, 2020 in Arizona with military honors.



Published in The Oldham Era from Sep. 24 to Oct. 1, 2020.