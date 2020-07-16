Reva Jewell Staples Quire, 85
Pendleton
Reva Jewell Staples Quire, 85, of Pendleton, Kentucky passed away Monday, July 6, 2020.
She was born to the late Tony and Bertha Wise Staples in Bedford, Kentucky January 16, 1935.
Reva was a CNA for Britthaven Nursing Home and an avid UK fan.
She was preceded in death by her husband; Everett Carl Quire and siblings; Louise Chandler, Mary Jo Wright, Russell Staples, Jake Staples, Carolyn Wright and Glena Staples.
Left to cherish the memory of Reva are her sister; Joyce Clifford, many nieces and nephews, and her chosen family; Nick and Tracey Rolph and their children; Shannon Cleary (Scott) and their children; Braelyn and Conner, and Paul Rolph (Alli) and their children; Claire, Braverley and Gwen.
A Celebration of Reva's Life was held at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home, 706 W Jefferson St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031 Friday, July 10, 2020 burial at Valley of Rest Cemetery in La Grange.
Memorial donations can be made to American Cancer Society
in Reva's name. Please share your memories with those who love Reva at www.heady-radcliffefuneralhome.com.