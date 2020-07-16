1/1
Reva Jewell (Staples) Quire
1935 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Reva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reva Jewell Staples Quire, 85
Pendleton
Reva Jewell Staples Quire, 85, of Pendleton, Kentucky passed away Monday, July 6, 2020.
She was born to the late Tony and Bertha Wise Staples in Bedford, Kentucky January 16, 1935.
Reva was a CNA for Britthaven Nursing Home and an avid UK fan.
She was preceded in death by her husband; Everett Carl Quire and siblings; Louise Chandler, Mary Jo Wright, Russell Staples, Jake Staples, Carolyn Wright and Glena Staples.
Left to cherish the memory of Reva are her sister; Joyce Clifford, many nieces and nephews, and her chosen family; Nick and Tracey Rolph and their children; Shannon Cleary (Scott) and their children; Braelyn and Conner, and Paul Rolph (Alli) and their children; Claire, Braverley and Gwen.
A Celebration of Reva's Life was held at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home, 706 W Jefferson St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031 Friday, July 10, 2020 burial at Valley of Rest Cemetery in La Grange.
Memorial donations can be made to American Cancer Society in Reva's name. Please share your memories with those who love Reva at www.heady-radcliffefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Oldham Era from Jul. 16 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
JUL
10
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
5022229497
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved