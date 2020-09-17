1/1
Richard Carson Leedy
1951 - 2020
Richard Carson Leedy, 68
Crestwood
Richard Carson Leedy, 68, of Crestwood, KY passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital.
He was born Sept. 12, 1951 in Pewee Valley, KY to Homer and Edna (McMahan) Leedy. He was a brick mason with an entrepreneurial spirit, and enjoyed flying model airplanes and gardening.
He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Steven Leedy, and his lifelong best friend Russell Way.
He is survived by his daughter Jennifer Green, his grandchildren Jackson Green and Jillian Green, his brother Michael (Janice) Leedy, his sisters Peggy (Ron) Foreman, Donna (Stephen) Taylor, and Trish (Dennis) Tegethoff, his longtime sweetheart Holly Mortberg, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Magnolia Cremations of New Albany, IN was entrusted with his arrangements.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Crestwood Christian Church, 6525 W State Hwy 22, Crestwood, KY.
Published in The Oldham Era from Sep. 17 to Sep. 24, 2020.
