Richard Earl Roederer
1943 - 2020
Richard Earl Roederer, 76
Crestwood
Richard Earl Roederer, 76, of Crestwood, KY, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at home with his family beside him.
Richard was born Oct. 29, 1943 in Louisville, KY to the late August and Lavinia Roederer. He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Karen Roederer and Nancy Yates. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Lisa, his daughter, Anna Justo, son-in-law, Godfrey Justo, and sister, Linda Roederer.
Richard was a 1961 graduate of Eastern High School, served in the Naval Reserves, attended the University of Kentucky and graduated from the University of Louisville. Richard retired from GE in 2006 after 37 years as a tool and dye maker. He was a member and deacon at DeHaven Baptist Church, La Grange, KY.
Funeral services were held Monday, Sept. 14 at Stoess Funeral Home in Crestwood, followed by burial in Floydsburg Cemetery, Crestwood, KY.
From caregivers to neighbors, to family to church members and strangers, lives were touched by the man with the exuberant joy that made them laugh and smile. Richard's joy came from his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Condolences: www.stoessfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Oldham Era from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
