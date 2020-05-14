Richard L. Couch, 78
La Grange
Richard L. Couch of La Grange, KY, went home May 11, 2020 at the age of 78. He was a retired engineer of 35 years at the Ford Truck Plant. He was a member of Phos Church. He loved animals, nature and music. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara Couch; daughter, Pamela Sampson and son in law Howard Sampson. Love lives on.....
Services were entrusted to Stoess Funeral Home and are private. Condolences can be made at www.stoessfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Oldham Era on May 14, 2020