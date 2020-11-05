1/
Rita Ann Horn-Riggs
1949 - 2020
Rita Ann Horn-Riggs, 71
La Grange
Rita Ann Horn-Riggs passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. She was born to the late Gathe Cockrell on Aug. 19, 1949 in La Grange.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 20 years; Richard Riggs and son; Robert Horn Jr.
Left to cherish the memory of Rita are her children; Carla Bynum, Gregory Horn, Julia Wilson, Angela Horn and Christopher Horn.
A Graveside Service was held Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at Valley of Rest Cemetery in La Grange, to celebrate the life of Rita.

Published in The Oldham Era from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12, 2020.
