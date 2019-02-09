Robert Griffith Culbertson, "Commander Bob", age 89, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2019. He was born in Minneapolis, MN October 28, 1920 with twin brother Gene to Harold and Anna Culbertson.
His father was a sales executive with B.F. Goodrich. They lived in Chicago, Charlotte and Atlanta, before settling in Akron, OH, then "the Rubber Capital of the World." Bob, Gene and their brother Keith made local news when each earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Bob learned to fly in Akron with the Civilian Air Patrol, and worked at the B.F. Goodrich plant making bullet-resistant airplane fuel tanks. In 1942 he joined the Navy and earned his Navy wings. He served in WW2 in North Africa piloting PBY Catalinas and PV-1 Venturas on long-range patrol missions searching for German U-boats moving between the Atlantic and the Mediterranean.
After the war, he completed broadcasting school at Northwestern University. He was an announcer and the man-on-the-street interviewer for the NBC radio affiliate in Canton, Ohio, WAND. Later, he operated and managed auto parts and tires stores throughout Pennsylvania. Bob and Keith moved to Alexandria in 1950 and opened the Thrift Auto stores in Old Town. At a USO gathering, Bob met his future wife, Sara Luise Meisner, who worked in the Pentagon. They married in 1951 and had five children.
In 1959 Bob started a successful career in real estate, eventually managing over 300 salespeople and ten offices as vice-president of Routh Robbins Realty, which became the local Coldwell Banker firm. He devoted himself to managing, training and teaching, and led various committees on the Northern Virginia Board of Realtors. In 1973, he was president of the Board, one of the largest in the country. In recognition of his service and leadership he was awarded Realtor of the Year in 1985. He retired in 1999. Bob flew with the U.S. Naval Reserves until 1962, retiring as a Commander. For many years, Bob used his speaking talents to train lay readers at Good Shepherd and Saint Mary's Catholic churches.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, wife Sara Luise, brother Keith and daughter Stacey. His brother Gene, airman with the US Army Air Corps is Missing-In-Action from the Korean War.
He is survived by his sister, Carol, children Anne Wennerstrom (Martin), John (Cindy), Greg, and Dreux (Frankie), grandchildren Robert, Clare (Keaton), Davis, Jack, and great-grandchildren Ellie and Lincoln.
A funeral mass was held on February 4, 2019 at 11 AM in the St. Aloysius Chapel in Pewee Valley with burial in St. Aloysius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his honor to the or alz.org. Stoess Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Oldham Era on Feb. 7, 2019