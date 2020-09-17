Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Eugene "Nub" Straughn, 86

Pendleton

Robert Eugene "Nub" Straughn 86, of Pendleton, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.

He was a retired welder for Lesco, a KY Colonel and a Marine Corp. Veteran.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Ellis and Helen Straughn; siblings, Hershel Straughn, Emert Allen Straughn and Raymond Straughn.

Survivors include his children, Debbie Ball, Kathy Braden (Mark), Sandra Dawson, Tony Straughn (Tammie) and Robert G. Straughn (Lisa); siblings, Donnie Straughn (Connie) and Norma Jean Noe (Jim); 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

