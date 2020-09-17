1/1
Robert Eugene "Nub" Straughn
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Eugene "Nub" Straughn, 86
Pendleton
Robert Eugene "Nub" Straughn 86, of Pendleton, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
He was a retired welder for Lesco, a KY Colonel and a Marine Corp. Veteran.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Ellis and Helen Straughn; siblings, Hershel Straughn, Emert Allen Straughn and Raymond Straughn.
Survivors include his children, Debbie Ball, Kathy Braden (Mark), Sandra Dawson, Tony Straughn (Tammie) and Robert G. Straughn (Lisa); siblings, Donnie Straughn (Connie) and Norma Jean Noe (Jim); 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
Published in The Oldham Era from Sep. 17 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
5022229497
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved