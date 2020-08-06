Robert Fletcher Maxwell Grimes, 86
Crestwood
Robert Fletcher Maxwell Grimes of Crestwood, died July 28, 2020, at his beloved Grimes Grove, just two days after his 86th birthday.
From an early age, Bob was a paradox: concert violinist, harmonica player, swimmer, Golden Gloves boxer, body builder, lifeguard, Navy Veteran, motorcyclist, jogger before it was cool, Fine Arts Artist, Commercial Artist, professor, Irishman and the best Daddy ever.
As man and boy, the love of his life was Helen Rose McCoy. His pride, his delight, and favorite drawing subjects, were his four girls.
Bob is preceded in death by his daughter, Laura McCoy Grimes (1975),with whom he is reunited.
He is survived by his devoted wife and muse, Helen, daughters; Helena McCoy Grimes-Smith (David Gleason), Robin McCoy Leake, Lila McCoy Wells (Greg), grandchildren; Conáire Smith (Kathryn), Maxwell, Mary Laura, and Liam Leake, Shea, Fletcher, and Stuart Wells, and great-grandchildren; Brylin and Rhoen Smith and Gavin Telehany.
A Requiem Mass was celebrated Monday, August 3, 2020 at Saint Aloysius Catholic Church in Pewee Valley with burial at Floydsburg Cemetery.
In lieu of memorial contributions, do something creative today. "I mourn over the pictures that were never painted."
