1/1
Robert Fletcher Maxwell Grimes
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Fletcher Maxwell Grimes, 86
Crestwood
Robert Fletcher Maxwell Grimes of Crestwood, died July 28, 2020, at his beloved Grimes Grove, just two days after his 86th birthday.
From an early age, Bob was a paradox: concert violinist, harmonica player, swimmer, Golden Gloves boxer, body builder, lifeguard, Navy Veteran, motorcyclist, jogger before it was cool, Fine Arts Artist, Commercial Artist, professor, Irishman and the best Daddy ever.
As man and boy, the love of his life was Helen Rose McCoy. His pride, his delight, and favorite drawing subjects, were his four girls.
Bob is preceded in death by his daughter, Laura McCoy Grimes (1975),with whom he is reunited.
He is survived by his devoted wife and muse, Helen, daughters; Helena McCoy Grimes-Smith (David Gleason), Robin McCoy Leake, Lila McCoy Wells (Greg), grandchildren; Conáire Smith (Kathryn), Maxwell, Mary Laura, and Liam Leake, Shea, Fletcher, and Stuart Wells, and great-grandchildren; Brylin and Rhoen Smith and Gavin Telehany.
A Requiem Mass was celebrated Monday, August 3, 2020 at Saint Aloysius Catholic Church in Pewee Valley with burial at Floydsburg Cemetery.
In lieu of memorial contributions, do something creative today. "I mourn over the pictures that were never painted."
Condolences: www.stoessfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oldham Era from Aug. 6 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Requiem Mass
02:00 PM
Saint Aloysius Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved