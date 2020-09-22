1/1
Robert Raymond "Robbie" Ochsner
1949 - 2020
Robert Raymond "Robbie" Ochsner, 71
Crestwood
Robert Raymond "Robbie" Ochsner, 71, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.
Robbie was born June 13, 1949 in Louisville Ky. and grew up in Lyndon and St. Matthews.
He was the oldest son of Bob and Kay Ochsner and the first grandchild of Herman and Helen Ochnser.
Robbie proudly served in the United States Coast Guard from 1968 to 1972. He also performed with the Coast Guard Honor Guard at The Kentucky Colonels Basketball games.
He was an avid Nascar fan, never missing a car race at Talladega Motor Speedway since 1975. He also loved UK sports and was a proud American.
He loved life, his wife more than anything in the world, his children, many friends and Port Aransas, TX.
He is preceded in death by an infant son, John Christopher, his parents, his grandparents and his brother Steve.
Left to cherish his memory: his wife of 30 years, Dottie, the love of his life; his sons, Scott, Michael (Andrea) and Joseph (Abby); and five grandchildren; Siblings, Judy Yates, Denise Roederer (Ken) and Rusty Ochsner.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 23 from 11 am to 3pm at Stoess Funeral Home in Crestwood with a graveside service to follow in Floydsburg Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.stoessfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Oldham Era from Sep. 22 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
11:00 - 03:00 PM
Stoess Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
Memories & Condolences

September 21, 2020
September 21, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. You all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Tanya Wolfenbarger
September 21, 2020
I'll be sending a donation to the American Cancer Society in honor of Robbie and Steve. I'm blessed to have had them in my life and could not ask for better supporters and friends. I got to experience Talladega first hand Ochsner style and it was a great time that I will never forget. My heart goes out to Scott, Michael and Joe as it is very difficult to lose a parent, especially losing a great Father and friend. Until we meet again... Hugs and love!
Jodi (Moe) Giles
