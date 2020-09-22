I'll be sending a donation to the American Cancer Society in honor of Robbie and Steve. I'm blessed to have had them in my life and could not ask for better supporters and friends. I got to experience Talladega first hand Ochsner style and it was a great time that I will never forget. My heart goes out to Scott, Michael and Joe as it is very difficult to lose a parent, especially losing a great Father and friend. Until we meet again... Hugs and love!

Jodi (Moe) Giles