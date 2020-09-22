Robert Raymond "Robbie" Ochsner, 71
Crestwood
Robert Raymond "Robbie" Ochsner, 71, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.
Robbie was born June 13, 1949 in Louisville Ky. and grew up in Lyndon and St. Matthews.
He was the oldest son of Bob and Kay Ochsner and the first grandchild of Herman and Helen Ochnser.
Robbie proudly served in the United States Coast Guard from 1968 to 1972. He also performed with the Coast Guard Honor Guard at The Kentucky Colonels Basketball games.
He was an avid Nascar fan, never missing a car race at Talladega Motor Speedway since 1975. He also loved UK sports and was a proud American.
He loved life, his wife more than anything in the world, his children, many friends and Port Aransas, TX.
He is preceded in death by an infant son, John Christopher, his parents, his grandparents and his brother Steve.
Left to cherish his memory: his wife of 30 years, Dottie, the love of his life; his sons, Scott, Michael (Andrea) and Joseph (Abby); and five grandchildren; Siblings, Judy Yates, Denise Roederer (Ken) and Rusty Ochsner.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 23 from 11 am to 3pm at Stoess Funeral Home in Crestwood with a graveside service to follow in Floydsburg Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.stoessfuneralhome.com.