Robert Ryan Bryant, 56, of La Grange, KY passed away June 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Lewis Bryant and Luanne (Morris) Bryant. Survivors include his wife Sandra (Carfield) Bryant and sons Chris Fitzner and Stephen Fitzner.
A private memorial service was held for family at Nunnelly Funeral Home June 9, 2020.
Published in The Oldham Era from Jun. 11 to Jun. 18, 2020.