Ronal Ladon Helson, 78

Crestwood

Ronal Ladon Helson, of Crestwood, KY, departed this life Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 at Advent Daytona Hospital. The Edmonson County native was born December 24, 1941 to the late Robert and Ethel Graves Helson. Ron retired as a maintenance worker from Commonwealth Insurance in Louisville, KY.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Smith) Helson. Ron and Nancy were members of Mount Tabor Methodist Church of Centerfield, KY. Ron had a very infectious personality which resulted in him having a multitude of friends. He was a very generous person with a huge heart and adored his family.

Besides his devoted wife of 25 years, he is survived by two sons, Bart Helson (Lynn) of Scottsville, KY and Nick Helson. Also, two daughters, LaDonna Houchin (Rick) of Bowling Green, KY and Dawn Haney (Bret) of Lexington, KY. "Papaw Ron" was also survived by six grandsons, one granddaughter, four great grandsons, and two great granddaughters. He leaves behind a very special brother, John Helson (AnnaBelle) of Sweeden, KY and a special Brother-N-Law, James E. Smith (Donna) of Barbourville, KY and their special families.

Ron was preceded in death by three brothers, Cleave, James and Bill Helson and two sisters, Beatrice (Meador) and Bessie (Meador).

Ron chose cremation which is being handled by Alavon Direct Cremation Services. His family will hold a memorial at a later date.



Published in The Oldham Era from Sep. 10 to Sep. 17, 2020.