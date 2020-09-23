Ronald Keith Hedges, 61
Crestwood
Ronald Keith Hedges, of Crestwood, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at home. He was born Jan. 5, 1959 in La Grange, KY to the late Lester Adam Hedges and his mother who is still living, Phyllis Jean Hedges. Also surviving is his two brothers, Donald Hedges (two daughters, April and Krystal) and Mike Hedges (wife Lois and son Adam). Ronald was married Nov. 12th, 1977 to Elenora Elaine Robbins Hedges. Ronald and Elaine have two children, Randy Keith Hedges, 39 and Holly Layne Hedges Lindeman, 36; three grandchildren, Leighanne, Chase and Jack Lindeman. Ronald enjoyed tractor pulls, car races and loved most of all being with his family and spending time with those he loved. Ronald will be remembered by Baptist Health as their Grateful Patient in 2020. Considerate, thankful for every day, he could spot gratitude by someone's personality and was grateful for his family.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 25th, 2020 at 2 pm at Stoess Funeral Home in Crestwood with Billy Hedges Officiating. Burial will follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens East with Darrell Hedges, Larry Hedges, Adam Hedges, Charles Lindeman, Anthony Casey and Mike Riggs as pallbearers.Visitation will be at 11 am until time of service. Condolences may be made at www.stoessfuneralhome.com.