1/1
Ronald Keith Hedges
1959 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Keith Hedges, 61
Crestwood
Ronald Keith Hedges, of Crestwood, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at home. He was born Jan. 5, 1959 in La Grange, KY to the late Lester Adam Hedges and his mother who is still living, Phyllis Jean Hedges. Also surviving is his two brothers, Donald Hedges (two daughters, April and Krystal) and Mike Hedges (wife Lois and son Adam). Ronald was married Nov. 12th, 1977 to Elenora Elaine Robbins Hedges. Ronald and Elaine have two children, Randy Keith Hedges, 39 and Holly Layne Hedges Lindeman, 36; three grandchildren, Leighanne, Chase and Jack Lindeman. Ronald enjoyed tractor pulls, car races and loved most of all being with his family and spending time with those he loved. Ronald will be remembered by Baptist Health as their Grateful Patient in 2020. Considerate, thankful for every day, he could spot gratitude by someone's personality and was grateful for his family.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 25th, 2020 at 2 pm at Stoess Funeral Home in Crestwood with Billy Hedges Officiating. Burial will follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens East with Darrell Hedges, Larry Hedges, Adam Hedges, Charles Lindeman, Anthony Casey and Mike Riggs as pallbearers.Visitation will be at 11 am until time of service. Condolences may be made at www.stoessfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Oldham Era from Sep. 23 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Stoess Funeral Home
SEP
25
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Stoess Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 22, 2020
I remember Ronald as my Brother Paul Sallee’s Best Friend. I am grateful that they had such a close relationship.
When Paul (Boo) was in the emergency room, snd found out he had cancer, Ronald was the first person he wanted to call. What a happy day it will be when Boo, Ronald, and Mark Fraley all get together again. I look forward to that day. So sorry for this great loss to Ronalds Family.
Paula Sallee Gill
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved