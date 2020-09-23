I remember Ronald as my Brother Paul Sallee’s Best Friend. I am grateful that they had such a close relationship.

When Paul (Boo) was in the emergency room, snd found out he had cancer, Ronald was the first person he wanted to call. What a happy day it will be when Boo, Ronald, and Mark Fraley all get together again. I look forward to that day. So sorry for this great loss to Ronalds Family.

Paula Sallee Gill

Friend