Ruby Taylor Wilson, 81

La Grange

Ruby Taylor Wilson passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. She was born on Sept. 7, 1939 in La Grange, KY to Charlie and Susie Taylor.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Howard Cecil Wilson.

Left to cherish the memory of Ruby are her children; Marie Morris, Alfonzo Taylor, Leonard Taylor, Monica Taylor, Darrell Taylor and Jesse Taylor; 12 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

A private service will be held. The service will be streamed on Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home's Facebook page.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store