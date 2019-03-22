Ruth A. Parton, age 70 of Carrollton, formerly of Shelbyville died Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Carrollton.
She is survived by her sons, William H. Hillard, Jr., of Carrollton; Clinton Wayne Hillard of La Grange; her daughters, Lisa Dawn Sutton of Henry County; Amanda Carolan Wilmouth, Carroll County; and Paula Marie Hannan Franklin County.
Funeral services were held at 4 P.M. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Bro. Paul Sims officiating.
Visitation will be from 1 P.M. until time of service.
Published in The Oldham Era on Mar. 21, 2019