Ruth Parton

Obituary

Ruth A. Parton, age 70 of Carrollton, formerly of Shelbyville died Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Carrollton.
She is survived by her sons, William H. Hillard, Jr., of Carrollton; Clinton Wayne Hillard of La Grange; her daughters, Lisa Dawn Sutton of Henry County; Amanda Carolan Wilmouth, Carroll County; and Paula Marie Hannan Franklin County.
Funeral services were held at 4 P.M. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Bro. Paul Sims officiating.
Visitation will be from 1 P.M. until time of service.
Published in The Oldham Era on Mar. 21, 2019
