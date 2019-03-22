Obituary

Ruth A. Parton, age 70 of Carrollton, formerly of Shelbyville died Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Carrollton.

She is survived by her sons, William H. Hillard, Jr., of Carrollton; Clinton Wayne Hillard of La Grange; her daughters, Lisa Dawn Sutton of Henry County; Amanda Carolan Wilmouth, Carroll County; and Paula Marie Hannan Franklin County.

Funeral services were held at 4 P.M. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Bro. Paul Sims officiating.

Visitation will be from 1 P.M. until time of service. Published in The Oldham Era on Mar. 21, 2019

Print | Return to today's Obituaries for The Oldham Era Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close