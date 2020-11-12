Ruth R. Hardt, 86
Louisville
Ruth R. Hardt passed away peacefully with her family in Louisville, KY Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Ruth went to be with the Lord at the age of 86 years.
Ruth was predeceased by her son, Steven P. Hardt April 22, 2017.
She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, marrying Joseph Hardt Aug. 27, 1955. She is fondly remembered by her: Son, Darrell Hardt (Jill), Plant City, FL; Daughter, Joelene (Kevin) Taylor, Pleasant Prairie, WI; Daughter, Patrina (Marty) Hensley, Union, KY; Grandchildren, Whitney Taylor Thulin, Zachary Hensley, Allison Taylor Lee, Amanda Ruth Hardt, Jacquelyn Hensley Hensel, Jacob Hensley, Olivia Taylor Shepherd and seven great-grandchildren.
Ruth was born in Altoona, PA April 9, 1934 to Patsy and Mary Richardella. She graduated from Altoona High School and continued on to receive a nursing degree from West Jersey Hospital, Camden, NJ. Ruth worked as an RN her entire adult life and retired from Central State Hospital as director of nursing. She and Joe served for 40 years as Assemblies of God pastors in Pennsylvania, Florida and Kentucky.
A celebration of Ruth's life will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Stoess Funeral Home in Crestwood, KY with the Reverend Kevin Taylor officiating. Interment will follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens East. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.stoessfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to be made to Adult and Teen Challenge of Kentucky (www.teenchallengeky.com
), a passion of Ruth's, where she served on the Women's Auxiliary Board.
The family of Ruth Hardt wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Hosparus Health in Louisville, KY and the loving care givers at Trilogy Health Services. We are also grateful for all the loving friends whose lives have crossed Ruth's path.