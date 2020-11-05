Shawn Richard Scruggs, 37

Nashville, TN

Shawn Richard Scruggs, 37 of Nashville TN, formally of La Grange,Ky passed away suddenly Oct. 25th, 2020. He was born in Louisville, KY to Glen Richard Scruggs and Sharon Collins. He was a devoted dad, loving son and influential Bassist, known for his funky slap bass playing style. He was also known as someone who cared about others more than himself. His big heart and his passion for others made him the center of the Nashville music community. He never met a stranger. Everyone became his family. He always sought out the new musicians and mentored them hoping to help them be successful as well. Since he began the same way walking in and taking a chance at his dream, and made it a success with his music skill playing with many country music artists in the Nashville music scene. He is survived by his father, mother, stepfather Cecil Collins; a stepmother, Lynn Scruggs; his two sons, Jude Richard Scruggs and Liam Able Scruggs; five stepbrothers, a stepsister and his two French bulldogs, Stella and Savanna; and many, many close friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Eileen Treece; and John S. and Irene Scruggs. Shawn was a member of Crestwood Baptist Church. He was active in the praise band and youth group under Jeff and Julie Fuson. Services were held Monday, Nov. 2nd, 2020 at Stoess Funeral Home with burial at Floydsburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to any music school or club you choose in Shawn's name, whether it be local or national.



Published in The Oldham Era from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12, 2020.