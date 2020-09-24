1/
Shelia Ann Fulkerson
1938 - 2020
Shelia Ann Fulkerson, 82
Louisville
Sheila Ann Fulkerson, born April 20, 1938 in Endicott, New York was received in heaven on her final journey home, Sept. 14, 2020. She passed peacefully at home with her daughter and granddaughter by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Fulkerson.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Swinnigan (Steve); son, Douglas Trulock; grandchildren, Lisa Sollano (Omar), Stephanie Anders (John), Dylan Trulock; great grandchildren, Grace, Luke, Evan and beloved companion Abbey. Memorial contributions may be made to Hosparus. Private services entrusted to www.stoessfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Oldham Era from Sep. 24 to Oct. 1, 2020.
