Sue Ann Brockett, 84
Seymour, IN
Mrs. Sue Ann Brockett, 84, of Seymour, entered into the gates of Heaven on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born in La Grange, Kentucky to the late James Barr and Florence Cassady Barr. In February 1960, Sue married the love of her life, Donald Gene Brockett and he preceded her in death on May 21, 1988.
Sue was a member of The Apostolic Tabernacle. She moved from Kentucky to a farm in Jennings County in 1966 and then to Jackson County in 1977. Sue was a secretary for many years at Cummins.
Sue is survived by her children, Sally Armistead and her husband David, Amy Hillenburg and her husband Terry, Laura Smith and her husband Jeremy; grandchildren, Amanda Rust, Ashley Victoriana, Christopher Rust, Ethan Rust, Chloe Blackburn and her husband Cody, Addie smith; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Carolyn M. Barr; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Dr. James M. Barr, Jr.
Memorials may be written to Living Word Apostolic Church for either Phillipino Missions or The Possible Project, in care of Voss & Sons Funeral Service.
