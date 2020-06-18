Terry Womack
Terry Womack, 68
Shelbyville
Terry Womack, 68, of Shelbyville passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Louisville. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Mary Womack, Shelbyville; his sons, Terry William "Billy" Womack, Jr. and James Edward Womack, both of Shelbyville and his step son, Christian Lee Mabrey of Georgia. A memorial service was held Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Real Family Church, 1800 Zhale Smith Road, La Grange, KY 40031. Shannon Funeral Home, Shelbyville handled arrangements.

Published in The Oldham Era from Jun. 18 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Real Family Church
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
