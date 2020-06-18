Or Copy this URL to Share

Terry Womack, 68

Shelbyville

Terry Womack, 68, of Shelbyville passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Louisville. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Mary Womack, Shelbyville; his sons, Terry William "Billy" Womack, Jr. and James Edward Womack, both of Shelbyville and his step son, Christian Lee Mabrey of Georgia. A memorial service was held Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Real Family Church, 1800 Zhale Smith Road, La Grange, KY 40031. Shannon Funeral Home, Shelbyville handled arrangements.



