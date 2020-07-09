1/
Thomas Carroll Flack
1954 - 2020
Thomas Carroll Flack, 66
Crestwood
Thomas Carroll Flack, 66, of Crestwood, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
He was born May 28, 1954 to Willie and Dorothy Stone Flack in Pewee Valley, Kentucky.
He is preceded in death by his mother; Dorothy Flack.
Left to cherish the memory of Thomas are his wife of 14 years; Barbara Peyton Flack and two daughters; Elizabeth Elder and Amelia Frick.
A Celebration of Life was held for Thomas on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home, 706 W Jefferson St, La Grange, KY 40031.

Published in The Oldham Era from Jul. 9 to Jul. 16, 2020.
