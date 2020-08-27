1/1
Thomas Morgan
1943 - 2020
Thomas Morgan, 77
Crestwood
Thomas Morgan passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Born Feb. 22, 1943, Tom had been an Oldham County resident since 1975. A graduate of Waggener High School, Lindsey Wilson College and Western Kentucky University, Tom devoted most of his 27 year career in education to Louisville Eastern High School. An assistant principal known to all affectionately as "Mr. Morgan", Tom touched all who knew him. Nowhere was he happier than being outside on the lake, in his boat or hiking on a trail. A prolific bass fisherman, he lived a life as large as some of the fishing tales he told. He has been an active member of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church since 1975. His greatest source of pride, upon which he continuously bragged, was his family. Tom is preceded in death by his parents, the late Elmer and Lucille Morgan of Louisville. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Janice Branstetter Morgan; Sons Matt (Kelli) and Jason (Emilee); Brother Pat (Linda) and Sister Judy McGarvey (John); Grand-daughters Lili, Maia, Madison and Camryn; as well as many beloved nephews and nieces; and many great and treasured friends. He enriched the lives of all who knew him, and though his walk here with us has ended, we find comfort knowing he is held in the arms of our Heavenly Father. Services were held Wednesday, Aug. 26 at Stoess Funeral Home in Crestwood. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church and Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in The Oldham Era from Aug. 27 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Stoess Funeral Home
AUG
26
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
August 24, 2020
The Spirited Grace Lily Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mark McGuire
August 24, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Wendy Doan
August 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Chauncey Killebrew
Student
August 23, 2020
Please accept my most sincere condolences during this difficult time. Mr Morgan was a major influence in my life while at Eastern High class of 1990. We lost a rare giant. RIH Mr Morgan!
Nicole
Friend
August 23, 2020
God brought a good one home this past Friday. Tom Morgan 's health maladies that plagued him over the past few years were eliminated as he and the Lord touched hands. Those whom Tom left behind are comforted that they, too, will join Tom somewhere down the road at a time chosen by God. Our sympathy goes out to Tom's family to include that grand lady who is his wife, Jan, as well as his two sons and their wives, four grandchildren and his brother and sister.
You did good, Tom...we will miss you...rest in peace!

Michael Griffin
Neighbor
August 23, 2020
Mr. Morgan made a great impact on my life at EHS. After moving to Louisville in 7th grade, he was my Core teacher and made my transition to a new school during very vulnerable years, very easy. He had great humor, always making going to school worth it. He and his wife even intrusted me to babysit the boys on occasion. I will truly miss this man. My condolences to his family.

Kim Cooper Krieger (1975)
Kim Krieger
Student
August 22, 2020
I was so deeply sorry to hear Tommy had passed away. All the wonderful memories of our times together in Louisville, and at the lake, came flooding back. I loved him like a big brother and will miss his stories and great laugh. Our love ,and condolences, to Jan and all the family. We love you so very much.
Sally Floyd Ridley
Friend
August 22, 2020
God bless all of Mr. Morgan's family and friends. I'm very sorry for your loss.

He was a great man and we all enjoyed his leadership, even the ones who got in trouble with him!
Jane Taylor-Liston
Student
