Thomas Morgan, 77

Crestwood

Thomas Morgan passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Born Feb. 22, 1943, Tom had been an Oldham County resident since 1975. A graduate of Waggener High School, Lindsey Wilson College and Western Kentucky University, Tom devoted most of his 27 year career in education to Louisville Eastern High School. An assistant principal known to all affectionately as "Mr. Morgan", Tom touched all who knew him. Nowhere was he happier than being outside on the lake, in his boat or hiking on a trail. A prolific bass fisherman, he lived a life as large as some of the fishing tales he told. He has been an active member of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church since 1975. His greatest source of pride, upon which he continuously bragged, was his family. Tom is preceded in death by his parents, the late Elmer and Lucille Morgan of Louisville. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Janice Branstetter Morgan; Sons Matt (Kelli) and Jason (Emilee); Brother Pat (Linda) and Sister Judy McGarvey (John); Grand-daughters Lili, Maia, Madison and Camryn; as well as many beloved nephews and nieces; and many great and treasured friends. He enriched the lives of all who knew him, and though his walk here with us has ended, we find comfort knowing he is held in the arms of our Heavenly Father. Services were held Wednesday, Aug. 26 at Stoess Funeral Home in Crestwood. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church and Parkinson's Foundation.



Published in The Oldham Era from Aug. 27 to Sep. 3, 2020.