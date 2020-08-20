Thomas Wayne Whitworth, 83
La Grange
Thomas Wayne Whitworth 83, of La Grange, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020.
He was a retired Army Veteran and retired from General Electric. Tom was member of Crestwood Baptist Church.
Preceding him in death were his parents, George and Iva Whitworth; siblings, George Benton Whitworth II, Manual Whitworth, Edward Whitworth, Della McQueen, Lois Curtis and Ruth Latimer.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Maggie Sue Whitworth; children, Anthony Whitworth and Lainie Pugh (Kenneth); brother, Charles Whitworth; grandchildren, Savannah Moorman (Jarrod), Andrew Pugh and Reese Pugh; great grand daughter, Ryleigh Olivia Moorman.
A Celebration of Life will be private.
Memorial gifts to Sligo Baptist Church or DAV
.