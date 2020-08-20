1/1
Thomas Wayne Whitworth
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Wayne Whitworth, 83
La Grange
Thomas Wayne Whitworth 83, of La Grange, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020.
He was a retired Army Veteran and retired from General Electric. Tom was member of Crestwood Baptist Church.
Preceding him in death were his parents, George and Iva Whitworth; siblings, George Benton Whitworth II, Manual Whitworth, Edward Whitworth, Della McQueen, Lois Curtis and Ruth Latimer.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Maggie Sue Whitworth; children, Anthony Whitworth and Lainie Pugh (Kenneth); brother, Charles Whitworth; grandchildren, Savannah Moorman (Jarrod), Andrew Pugh and Reese Pugh; great grand daughter, Ryleigh Olivia Moorman.
A Celebration of Life will be private.
Memorial gifts to Sligo Baptist Church or DAV.
Published in The Oldham Era from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
5022229497
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved