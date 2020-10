Or Copy this URL to Share

Timothy James Carter, 59

Crestwood

Timothy James Carter passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Tim was a kind and gentle person, never raised his voice, soft spoken.

Survivors include his mother, Mary Kennedy; siblings, Charlene McKay (David James), Larry Carter, Conrad Pickard, Karen Kennedy and Judy Carter; his dog, Foxy Lady.

Cremation was chosen.



