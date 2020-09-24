Virginia "Ginny" Barbour Turner, 89

Pewee Valley

Virginia "Ginny" Barbour Turner passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. She was born Aug. 1, 1929 in Louisville to the late James Barrett Barbour and Leah O'Bryan Barbour.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Norman Turner, her two sisters, Ann Hoke and Sister (Iggy) Jane Barbour, her brother Thomas Barbour and a grandson, McKinnley Turner.

Ginny was a long-time member of St. Aloysius Church, a 1947 graduate of Mercy High School and a 2019 Oldham County Living Treasure. She was the owner and operator of Ginny's Daycare from 1966-1992 where she cared for hundreds of children that she adored.

Survivors include her seven children, Carol, David (Terri), Cathy Quigley, Mike (Julie Malone), Mark (Debbie), Susan Borders (Greg) and Greg (Laurel), 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. They were all blessed to have been her children. She taught them so much by her wonderful examples of kindness and generosity. Ginny is also survived by her stepmother, Lillian Barbour, sister Mary Catherine and two brothers, John and Donald Barbour.

The family requests that contributions be made in her honor to WHAS Crusade for Children in her name. They would like to thank Hosparus Health for their amazing care.

Visitation will be at 10:00 am followed by a funeral service at noon held outside her residence in Pewee Valley on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Masks and social distancing are required.



Published in The Oldham Era from Sep. 24 to Oct. 1, 2020.