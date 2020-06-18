Wanda Grey Fleming, 81

Wanda Grey Fleming, 81, passed away peacefully with her daughter holding her hands June 5th, 2020 in Louisville KY. Originally from Lyon County, Wanda was married for 34 years to Robert Dwyane Fleming then after divorcing, found a wonderful life with her daughter Stacy in La Grange, KY. Wanda worked for Walmart for 32 years in La Grange, quietly bringing joy and caring to many within the community. Wanda is survived by her loving daughter Stacy E. Ransom, son-in-law Rick K. Ransom both of Louisville, Mike and Paula Knoth of Kuttawa KY, Marion "Bud" Fleming and his son Greg Fleming both of Jeffersonville IN. She was laid to rest in the Kuttawa Cemetery, Kuttawa KY with her family after a beautiful graveside service.



Published in The Oldham Era from Jun. 18 to Jun. 25, 2020.