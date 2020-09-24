Wesley Lee Williams, 45

La Grange

Wesley Lee Williams, of La Grange, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. He was born Sept. 5, 1975 in Louisville, Kentucky. He is preceded in death by his sister; Valerie Raye Williams Ross. Left to cherish the memory of Wesley are his parents; Ray and Linda Williams, nephew; Ben Ross, niece; Abbey Ross, his beloved bluetick coonhound; Clyde, extended family and friends. A Celebration of Wesley's Life will be held at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at 11 am with burial to follow at Valley of Rest. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 to 8 pm at the funeral home.



