William "Billy" Carl Bradley II, 39

Louisville

William "Billy" Carl Bradley II, 39 of Louisville, formally of Smithfield, passed away Wednesday June 3,2020. He was self-employed. Billy is survived by his mother, Donna (Danny) Baker. He is also survived by sisters, Pam Brady and Janice Bradley, Brothers, Richard Hoskins and DJ (April) Baker and a son Michael "Collin" McClendon. He is also survived by lots of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Delbert Bradley. Cremation was chosen, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



