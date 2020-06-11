William Carl "Billy" Bradley II
William "Billy" Carl Bradley II, 39
Louisville
William "Billy" Carl Bradley II, 39 of Louisville, formally of Smithfield, passed away Wednesday June 3,2020. He was self-employed. Billy is survived by his mother, Donna (Danny) Baker. He is also survived by sisters, Pam Brady and Janice Bradley, Brothers, Richard Hoskins and DJ (April) Baker and a son Michael "Collin" McClendon. He is also survived by lots of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Delbert Bradley. Cremation was chosen, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Oldham Era from Jun. 11 to Jun. 18, 2020.
