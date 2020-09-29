1/
Willis Paul Davidson
1936 - 2020
Willis Paul Davidson, 84
La Grange
Willis Paul Davidson passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. He was born to the late Rudolph and Mable (Evans) Davidson in Beattyville, Kentucky July 26, 1936.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 47 years; Bertha Mae Washburn.
Left to cherish the memory of Paul are two sons; Rick Davidson and Rob Davidson, five grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life for Paul will be held at La Grange Baptist Church Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at 10 am with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens East.


Published in The Oldham Era from Sep. 29 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
